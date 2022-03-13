TN bill would streamline reporting system for dangerous road conditions

A bill advancing through Tennessee House committees aims to make it easier for citizens to report road hazards and settle claims with the state when vehicles are damaged on state-maintained highways.
House Bill 2706 requires the state treasurer to work with the Tennessee Department of Transportation to develop and implement a centralized information system for the reporting of dangerous road conditions. It expands the authority of the state treasurer to settle citizens’ claims when personal property is damaged by road hazards such as potholes.
The state’s current procedure for filing such claims is a difficult process, said House Transportation Committee Chairman Dan Howell. The state received 1,800 claims for pothole and road hazard damage in 2021 and of those, only 12 were settled.
“We believe we can do better and I know we can do better,” Howell said. “This simply allows TDOT and our treasurer’s office to cooperate in creating a streamlined reporting system so our citizens may be better served.”
House Bill 2706 will be up for consideration in the House Finance, Ways, and Means Committee on March 15. For more about House Bill 2706 visit here.