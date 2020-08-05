Thursday is Election Day; live results to air on Thunder Radio at 7 pm

Election day is Thursday, Aug. 6.
There are several local races of interest.
In Manchester, incumbent Mayor Lonnie Norman and challenger Steven Jones are both vying for the Mayor’s seat. Meanwhile, there are six candidates vying for three Manchester alderman seats.
In Tullahoma, there are three candidates on the ballot for Mayor seeking to replace Lane Curlee, who did not seek re-election. Meanwhile, there are three candidates seeking two alderman seats. There are four candidates seeking three Tullahoma School Board seats.
Those voting in the Republican Primary will be selecting between Rush Bricken and Ronnie Holden in the primary for Tennessee House of Representatives District 47.
There are other various positions that are uncontested, such as two Coffee County School Board seats.
Thunder Radio will be on hand at the Coffee County Election Commission office to bring you live election returns Thursday, Aug. 6 beginning at 7 p.m. at 107.9 FM, 106.7 FM, 1320 AM and streaming on the Manchester Go app and www.thunder1320.com.You can also follow along with live updated results from the election commission office as they come in by clicking here.