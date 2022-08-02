Thursday is election day in Coffee County. Polls open at 8am.

Election day for state and federal primaries, as well as county general elections is Thursday, Aug. 4 – this includes Coffee County.
For those who did not cast an early vote, election day is your final day to cast a ballot in this election. Polls in Coffee County open at 8 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.
If you are not sure where your assigned precinct is, you can call the Coffee County Election Commission office at 931-723-5103 or click here to see a map of each precinct.
About 14.3 percent of registered voters in Coffee County voted during the early voting period – or 5,065 total votes.
Coffee County voters are encouraged to review their sample ballot before they head to the polls. Reviewing your ballot and deciding how you will vote can reduce your time at the polls.
CLICK HERE to see a full sample ballot for the Aug. 4 election.
On election night (Aug. 4), Thunder Radio will broadcast live returns from the Coffee County Election Commission office beginning at 7 p.m. Tune in at 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, 106.7 FM, Manchester Go app and thunder1320.com