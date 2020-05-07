Thursday fire displaces family in Coffee County

At the request of the Hickerson Station Volunteer Fire Department, the Manchester Fire and Rescue Department responded to a mutual-aid structure fire call on Mountain View Rd. just before 11 a.m. Thursday morning.
When crews arrived, there was a 30-foot, fifth wheel trailer with light smoke emitting from the structure and all occupants were out of the structure.
Once crews entered, they found heavy smoke and a minor fire underneath the sink area. Crews also extinguished hot spots using thermal imaging. The Red Cross was contacted to assist the occupants, who were displaced due to the fire. Coffee County EMS, Coffee County Sheriff’s Department and communications assisted. The cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries were reported.