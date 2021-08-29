Thunder Radio transforms into Bonnaroo Radio at 6 am Tuesday

Your Community Radio Station – Thunder Radio – is partnering with Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival to become the official station of Radio Bonnaroo for the 2021 festival.
What does that mean?
At 6 a.m. Tuesday, Thunder Radio programming will transition to Bonnaroo Radio programming and will remain that way until noon on Monday, Sept. 6.
Radio Bonnaroo will feature Bonnaroo music, artist interviews, emergency announcements for festival goers, traffic information and more.
“This is a great way to connect Manchester’s locally owned radio station with the Bonnaroo festival,” said Thunder Radio co-owner Josh Peterson. “We are excited for this partnership.”
During this time, regular Thunder Radio programming will not be aired – such as Swap & Shop, The Morning Show, Rick & Bubba, Dan Bongino and others. Don’t worry – regular programming returns at noon Monday, Sept. 6.
“Of course our news coverage will continue at thunder1320.com and we will post any breaking news there and on the Thunder Radio Facebook page,” added Peterson. “And, of course, our coverage of ball games will continue through our many stream channels where folks can listen directly from our website. We will post links each day to where folks can hear their favorite local ball game!”
Thunder Radio personnel will remain at the studio – call anytime at 931-728-1320.