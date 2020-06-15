Thunder Radio to host political debate July 16

Thunder Radio is proud to announce that it will be hosting a political forum/debate in one month — Thursday, July 16, one day before early voting opens in Coffee County.
However, unlike past forums hosted by Thunder Radio, due to COVID-19 concerns and limitations for crowds, this year organizers say they have decided that it would be best to host the forum on the radio only.
Candidates for Mayor will be on the air taking questions from 6 to 6:35 p.m. on July 16. Meanwhile, three candidates for alderman will be on the air from 6:35 to 7:05, with the other three candidates on from 7:10 to 7:40 p.m.
The phone lines will be open for public questions the night of the event (931-728-1320). The forum can be heard live on Thunder Radio – 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, 106.7 FM and streaming on the Manchester GO app and www.thunder1320.com
