Thunder Radio to discontinue text alerts; move all alerts to Manchester Go smartphone app

Thunder Radio WMSR is discontinuing its text message alert service effective Wednesday, Feb. 8, announced company vice president Josh Peterson.
Instead, daily weather messages, school closure and breaking news alerts will continue to be sent via push notification from the station’s smartphone app: “Manchester Go” app.
“The text message service that we have used for over a decade has become outdated and, frankly, obsolete,” explained Peterson. “We have been sending breaking news alerts, school closings, etc. out via text message for over a decade. In the past year we began also sending those messages out as a push notification to smartphones from the Manchester Go app. This new avenue is more effective and efficient for our users and for Thunder Radio. Messages are able to be sent faster and received faster”
Thunder Radio is Manchester’s leading voice for school closings, weather alerts and breaking news. To continue receiving these messages after Feb. 8, simply download the Manchester Go app to your apple or android smartphone (it is free), and allow for push notifications. There is not cost.
Thunder Radio is owned and operated by Coffee County Broadcasting, Inc., which is Manchester’s only locally owned and operated media. Hear them broadcast at 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, 106.7 FM, on the Manchester Go app and at thunder1320.com, where you will also find daily news, sports, obits and community calendar events. They are located in Manchester at 1030 Oakdale St.