Thunder Radio program changes coming this week

Programming changes are coming to Thunder Radio WMSR beginning this week.
The station is announcing a brand new afternoon live and local drivetime show – the “After Class Music Blast” hosted by Michael T Hansen.
The show will air from 3-5 p.m with Hansen hosting the drive home. Music requests are welcome.
“We want to continue to set Thunder Radio apart from corporate radio by being live and local as often as possible, and providing engaging and entertaining content,” said Josh Peterson, Thunder Radio co-owner. “Our live and local morning show is our most popular show and we want to carry some of that fun to the afternoon drive for folks coming home from school and work. Michael T is a fun DJ who will engage our awesome listeners with games, requests and fun, classic and southern-rock music.”
The After Class Music Blast is presented on Thunder Radio by AbilisHealth Homecare.
Hansen formerly hosted “The Community Jukebox” from 10-12 a.m. Monday through Friday. That slot will now be filled by the syndicated Rick & Bubba Show.
Dave Ramsey will now be one hour shorter, airing from 1-3 p.m. and Hansen’s show will air from 3-5 with music continuing until 6 p.m., when Thunder Radio often switches to local sports broadcasts, Nashville Predators Hockey or Atlanta Braves Baseball.
You can listen to Thunder Radio at 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, 106.7 FM, Manchester Go smartphone app or thunder1320.com.
See the Thunder Radio on-air schedule here.