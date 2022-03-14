Thunder Radio political forum set for Thursday, April 7

In an effort to better inform our listeners and the electorate at large, Thunder Radio WMSR will host a political forum on April 7 – just before early voting begins for the May 3 Coffee County primary.
This continues an election-year tradition for Thunder Radio WMSR that dates back to 2012.
The forum will run from 6-8:30 p.m. Thursday, April 7. The public is welcome to attend the event, which will be held at The Church at 117 (117 E. Fort St.) just off the square in downtown Manchester.
For those who are unable to attend, the forum will be broadcast live on Thunder Radio: 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, 106.7 FM, Manchester Go app, thunder1320.com and Facebook live. There is no charge to attend.
Anyone wishing to submit questions for candidates should do so by April 1 to josh.peterson.wmsr@gmail.com.
The schedule for April 7 is as follows:
6:00-6:22 p.m.: Circuit Court Judge Part 2
Eric Burch
Bobby Carter
6:27 – 6:49: General Sessions Judge Part 2
Gerald Ewell
Garth Segroves
6:54 – 7:16: District Attorney General
Craig Northcott
Felicia Walkup
7:21-7:43: Circuit Court Clerk
Jenny Anthony
Josh Morris
7:48-8:05: Road Superintendent
Benton Bartlett
Scott Hansert
8:10-8:32 – Sheriff
Chad Partin
Alethia Rawn
Candidates will be provided up to 2 minutes for opening statements and 2 minutes to answer questions. Closing statement of 1 minute will be given if time allows.
Early voting is April 13-28. Election day May 3.