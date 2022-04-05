Rental scam alert issued for Coffee County Sheriff’s Department

There is a new rental scam the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department is warning residents to be aware of.
According to CCSD, reports are being filed in reference to homes posted “for rent” but those homes are actually for sale by a realtor.
The scammers are posting a residence on social media and listing it “for rent” while blocking the realtor or realty company from seeing the post. The scammers ask for deposit and first months rent through a pay app or bitcoin. This is a scam.
“Always do your research on the home that you are wanting to buy or rent,” said the sheriff’s department. “Make sure to meet the owner in person before paying any money.”
To report a potential fraud or scam, call the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department at 931-728-3591.