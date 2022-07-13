Thunder Radio political forum is Thursday. Here is how you can attend or watch

Thunder Radio political forum for the upcoming August General Election will be held on Thursday, July 14th.
In a format similar to past years, Thunder Radio will welcome candidates involved in contested races. Some races will include a debate-style format, while others will include candidate speeches.
The schedule for the evening is as follows:
6:00-6:08 p.m. – Candidates for Road Superintendent
6:12 – 6:37 – Candidates for Coffee County Mayor*
6:45-6:53 – Candidates for County Clerk
6:57 – 7:33 – Candidates for Coffee County Sheriff*
7:37 – 8:10 – Candidates for Manchester Alderman
(*Indicates debate-style format. Candidates in other races listed will have 4 minutes of open microphone time. )
The event will be held from 6-8:10 p.m. Thursday, July 14 at “The Church at 117” – an event facility located in downtown Manchester. Early voting for the August 4 election begins on July 15 and runs through July 30. The Thunder Radio political forum is open and free for anyone to attend. It will also be broadcast on Thunder Radio: 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, 106.7 FM, Manchester Go app, thunder1320.com and video provided on Thunder Radio Facebook (click here to follow).
Multiple races will be contested in the August election, including Coffee County Sheriff, Coffee County Mayor, Coffee County Clerk and Coffee County Road Superintendent. There will be other various commission seats for grabs, school board, as well as 8 candidates for aldermen seeking 4 open seats. See complete sample ballot by clicking here.