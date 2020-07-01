Thunder Radio political debate set for two weeks – July 16

We are two weeks away from the Thunder Radio political debate, which will be held Thursday, July 16 – which is one day prior to the early vote opening in Coffee County.
However, unlike past forums held by Thunder Radio, due to COVID-19 concerns and limitations for crowds, this year organizers say they have decided that it would be best to host the forum on the radio only.
Candidates for Manchester Mayor will be on the air taking questions from 6 to 635 p.m. on July 16. Meanwhile, three candidates for alderman will be on the air from 6:35 to 7:05, with the other three candidates on from 7:10 to 7:40 p.m.
The phone lines will be open for public questions the night of the event (931-728-1320). The forum can be heard live on Thunder Radio – 107.9 FM, 1320 AM and 106.7 FM and streaming on the Manchester Go app and www.thunder1320.com
