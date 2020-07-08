Thunder Radio political debate set for Thursday, July 16

The Thunder Radio political debate is one week away – it will be held Thursday, July 16. This is one day prior to the start of early voting in Coffee County.
However, unlike past forums held by Thunder Radio, due to COVID-19 concerns and limittions for crowds, this year Thunder Radio has decided it would be best to host the forum on radio only.
Candidates for Manchester Mayor will be on the air taking questions form 6—6:35 p.m. on July 16. Meanwhile, candidates for Manchester alderman have been invited to follow. The phone lines will be open for public questions the night of the debate (931-728-1320). The forum can be heard live on Thunder Radio – 107.9 FM, 106.7 FM and 1320 AM) and streaming on the Manchester GO app and www.thunder1320.com. The debate will also be streamed on the Thunder Radio Facebook page.
