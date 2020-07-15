Thunder Radio political debate is on the air, Facebook live Thursday night

The Thunder Radio political debate will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 16. It can be heard live on Thunder Radio and watched on Facebook live by clicking here.
Unlike past forums hosted by Thunder Radio where attendance in person was possible, due to COVID-19 concerns and limitations for crowds, this year Thunder Radio has decided it would be best to host the forum on the radio.
You can hear the debate at 107.9 FM and 1320 AM, as well as stream on www.thunder1320.com and on your smartphone with the Manchester Go smartphone app. Those with Facebook can watch via Facebook live.
Candidates for Manchester Mayor will be on the air taking questions from 6 -6:35 p.m. on July 16. Meanwhile, candidates for Manchester aldermen will follow. The phone lines will be open during the debate for the public to ask questions by calling 931-728-1320 or 931-728-3526.