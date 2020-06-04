Thunder Radio partners with Manchester to help produce July 4 fireworks

The City of Manchester has announced that the annual 4th of July Fireworks will be held on Saturday, July 4th, beginning at 9 p.m.. However this year there will not be the regular party that is normally held at Rotary Park. However, citizens can view the fireworks from any viewing location of their choice around town with music synchronized on their radio at 107.9 FM (Thunder Radio).
“We are excited to be able to host the celebration with Thunder Radio, although it may look and sound different than in years past,” said Mayor Lonnie Norman. “We’ve decided to move forward and find a way for people to safely celebrate their Fourth of July.”
The City of Manchester Recreation Department and Thunder Radio (107.9 FM), will be producing an 20-minute aerial array of fireworks synchronized to music beginning at 9 P.M. from the Recreation Complex grounds.
“We are looking forward to hosting the modified celebration with Thunder Radio so residents can enjoy the fireworks from their vehicles,” added Norman.
The best way to listen to Thunder Radio for the synchronized music will be at 107.9 FM.
“These types are events and community service projects are what Thunder Radio is all about,” said Josh Peterson, owner of Thunder Radio. “The regular celebration is one of the best events of the year in Manchester; we wanted to do our best to help make this Independence Day as good as possible for our citizens given the current circumstances.”
