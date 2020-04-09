Thunder Radio offers religious programming every Sunday (including Easter)

Sunday, April 12 is Easter. And with many churches not meeting due to social distancing restrictions, we want to remind all of our listeners that we offer a wide variety of church programming every Sunday, including this Easter Sunday. We have syndicated content, along with local content.
Programming begins at 7 a.m. and runs through noon, with more church programming from 7-9 p.m. each evening.
Thunder Radio church programming includes messages from Pocahontas Church of Christ, New Union Church of Christ, Forest Mill Church of Christ, Antioch Church of Christ, New Life Baptist Church, First United Methodist Church, Bible Methodist Church, among others. Tune in at 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, 106.7 FM or stream by clicking here.
