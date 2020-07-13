Thunder Radio launches ‘Feature Friday,’ adds writer to staff

Thunder Radio is proud to announce the addition of Susan Campbell to launch our “Feature Friday” series of stories.
Feature Friday is a weekly series of feature and profile stories about individuals and organizations in and around Manchester and Coffee County that deserve recognition and coverage from Thunder Radio. The series is set to launch on July 31.
“We have a goal of expanding our news and story coverage here at Thunder Radio to include more feature stories, profile stories and eventually expanding into more exclusive, enterprise reporting,” said Josh Peterson, vice president of Thunder Radio. “Susan has experience to help us with this first step and a writing style that will tell stories the way they should be told.
“There are many great things happening in Manchester and Coffee County that need to be recognized and that is what we are going to do,” added Peterson. “These stories will publish weekly on our website and our smartphone app where they will be available free of charge to our website audience.”
Campbell has decades of writing experience. She worked as a reporter at The Times in Gainesville, Ga., The Tullahoma News and the Sparta Expositor. She was also a columnist for the Times-Picayune in New Orleans, editor of the Manchester Times and The Tullahoma News and other various writing assignment. Her writing has garnered multiple awards.
“I’m thrilled to join the talented staff at Thunder Radio and look forward to sharing stories about people, places and things that are making a difference in our community,” explained Campbell.
“Feature Friday” will be a weekly feature segment for the www.thunder1320.com and the Thunder Radio social media networks.