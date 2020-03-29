Thunder Radio launches Code COVID page to connect consumers with local businesses during pandemic

In an effort to help connect our local citizens with area businesses that have taken on different operating procedures and hours during this COVID-19 pandemic, on Friday Thunder Radio launched a page on our website called Code COVID.
“ As a local, small, family-owned business ourselves here at Thunder Radio, we encourage you to continue patronizing small businesses if you have the means to do so financially and safely,” said Josh Peterson, co-owner of Thunder Radio. “We are doing our best to focus our news coverage on these businesses and offer a resource for the community to visit and see altered hours and altered operations so, hopefully, they can continue to do business with these folks.”
To visit the Code COVID page, click here. This page will remain stagnant on the main menu of the Thunder Radio website through this pandemic and business listings are at not cost. If you own or operate a business and your information needs to be added or updated, email wmsr@thunder1320.com