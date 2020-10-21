Thunder Radio launches ‘Cash for Christmas’ t-shirt photo contest

Thunder Radio and our partner businesses want to put cash in your pocket. We are giving away $400 cold hard cash in our “Cash for Christmas” giveaway.
In addition to our cash prizes, we have a pair of $25 gift cards to Spring Street Market and a $25 gift card to The Cracked Pot to give away. Four separate people will also win $100 each!
Entering to win is simple. To be eligible to win, first you need to put on your favorite Thunder Radio t-shirt. Take a picture of yourself wearing the shirt. Then post a picture on social media (Facebook, Twitter and/or Instagram! Post in all three places to be entered to win three times). When you post your photo, be sure to tag Thunder Radio or check in at Thunder Radio and you’ll be entered for the drawing.
Deadline to enter is Nov. 22.
Thank you to supporting business: Dr. James VanWinkle, Nature’s Elite of Manchester, Premier Lawn Care, Snap Fitness, Spring Street Market and The Cracked Pot.
In addition to cash prizes, for every $100 given away, $100 will be donated to the Dennis Weaver Foundation.
Call 931-728-1320 with questions.