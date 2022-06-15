Thunder Radio Father’s Day Giveaway – deadline to register is noon Thursday (June 16)

Thunder Radio Father’s Day Giveaway registration continues this week with the deadline to enter set for noon on Thursday, June 17.
There are plenty of goodies up for grabs this year for the winner. One lucky person will walk away with over $700 worth of prizes from Thunder Radio – Manchester, Tennessee’s Community Radio Station. Up for grabs will be a set of 4 ticket to watch the Atlanta Braves and Arizona Diamondbacks on July 30. Also in the prize back are 4 unlimited passes to Lake Winnie, 4 passes to Beech Bend Park and 4 passes to Dog Days of Summer Motocross event coming to Altamont in July.
Click here to fill out the registration form. Registration is free.