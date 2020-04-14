Thunder Radio CODE COVID page keeps you up to date with local business

With the extension of Governor Bill Lee’s stay-at-home order, Thunder Radio wants to remind you that you can visit our website for the Manchester Code COVID page (click here), or visit the tab through the Manchester GO smartphone app, to get information on local businesses. As a small, local, family-owned business ourselves at Thunder Radio, we have the small-business community on our minds. We are using this page to inform the public of altered operating hours, different procedures and other anomalies at area businesses to allow you to continue to patronize local business during this time. If you see a change that needs to be made to the page, email wmsr@thunder1320.com