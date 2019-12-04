THS teacher resigns after ‘inappropriate’ comments

Michael Sullivan has resigned as a teacher and wrestling coach in Tullahoma after what school officials called an incident that involved inappropriate comments and topics, this according to the Tullahoma News.
Sullivan was a math teacher at Tullahoma High School and was the wrestling coach for Tullahoma Middle Schools. He resigned on November 14.
Tullahoma High School principal Kathy Rose addressed Sullivan in a letter November 5 that said issues raised in Sullivan’s classroom could be defined as harassment or bullying. He was reassigned to intervention and taken out off the classroom before he resigned. According to the Tullahoma News, Rose’s letter stated that the school was not planning further action against Sullivan at that time.