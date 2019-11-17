THS drama teacher resigns amid investigation

Tullahoma High School drama teacher Aaron Miller has resigned from his position amid an investigation launched by the school system at the end of October, according to a release sent by the school system Friday, Nov. 15.
“After a full and lengthy investigation by THS administration into parents and student concerns, Aaron Miller has agreed to resign his employment with the Tullahoma City Schools,” interim director of schools Scott Hargrove said in the statement.
Tullahoma Schools and Miller entered into a severance agreement on Friday, Nov. 15 with a backdated resignation date of Oct. 28. Miller will continue to receive pay through the end of 2019 and also receive a full release of any and all claims from Miller.
“I am required by Tennessee law to file a Director’s Report Regarding Licensed Teacher with the Tennessee Department of Education addressing Aaron Miller’s resignation and the investigation by THS staff,” Hargrove added.
It remains unclear what complaints sparked the investigation and what the nature of the investigation was.
Miller released a statement to The Tullahoma News Saturday, which reads:
I’d like to say that it was my honor to serve students as an educator in Tullahoma City Schools,” Miller’s statement reads. “My family and I love this community. Professionally, it is time I move forward in another direction. It was a difficult decision, but one that I felt was in the best interest of students, the school and myself. Teachers, Coaches and Administrators frequently move in our profession for career opportunities. My family and I will forever be grateful for the community support and we wish the students and faculty the very best moving froward. I would like to thank Mr. Hargrove, the administration, and the school board for the opportunity to teach here. I am looking forward to the next phase in my career.”