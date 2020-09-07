Three MPD officers recognized

Local businessman Jay Kalvala teamed up with Manchester citizen Gene Holmes to launch a project with the intention of recognizing and honoring all police officers with the Manchester Police Department.
The pair began on Friday, Sept. 4, when they joined the police department at Manchester City Hall to recognize three of the department’s longest serving officers. Honored were Dwight Vandagriff, Debbie Guffey and Alberto Garza.
The pair said they intend to keep going until all officers at MPD are recognized for their hard work and sacrifice for the safety of the community.
Pictured, top left, are Holmes, Guffey and Kalvala. Pictured top right are Holmes, Garza and Kalvala. Pictured bottom are Holmes, Kalvala and Vandagriff. Photos by Thunder Radio.