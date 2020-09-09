Three dead after plane crash in McMinnville

A single-engine Piper PA-28 Cherokee went down in a field near the Warren County Memorial Airport Tuesday (9/8/2020) afternoon.
Jerry Wiser, a farmer who lives on Airport Road in McMinnville, was cutting hay in the field when the plane crashed.
The pilot and two passengers died.
Warren County Sheriff Tommy Myers identified the victims as members of the 118th Air Wing of the Tennessee National Guard. Victims who perished in the crash are: Lt. Col. Shelli Dawn Huether, Captain Jessica Naomi Wright and Sgt. Scott Allen Bumpus.