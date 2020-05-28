Three Coffee County Sheriff’s Department employees have tested positive for COVID-19

Coffee County Sheriff’s Department sent a notification Thursday that three employees of the department have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.
“On May 27, 2020 we were notified by a staff member that they have tested positive for the Covid-19 virus,” the department said in a release. “This is the first positive result we have had with our department by either staff or inmate. As of this date we have a total of 3 employees that have tested positive for Covid-19. These three employees share an apartment together. We have notified the remaining staff and have provided necessary information regarding testing. Since inception this department have followed all National, State, and local protocols regarding the Covid-19 pandemic. The contact originated from outside Coffee County. As of this date there have been no positive tests within the Coffee County Jail population. “
According to Frank Watkins with the sheriff’s department, the three individuals in question have been removed from work and have been quarantined. They are not in the hospital.
Win a FREE annual checkup and vaccines from Animal Health Clinic
It’s simple – all you have to do is register for a chance a a free checkup and vaccines for your furbaby! Courtesy of Animal Health Clinic!