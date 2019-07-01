Three charged with murder in death of Rutherford County man

We have an update to a story we first brought to you last week. Terry Barber, 68, was found dead inside his Rutherford County home Wednesday by a friend, according to investigators.
On Sunday, June 30, three people were arrested in connection with his death and all three are facing charges of first degree murder, aggravated kidnapping and especially aggravated robbery.
Arrested by Rutherford County sheriffs’ deputies were Devan Jacob Gailey, 20, Brent Donavan Ross, 21 and Vernice Darlene Farrar, 39. All are Murfreesboro residents, according to the Daily News Journal.
According to affidavits, the three suspects allegedly drove to Barber’s home on either Monday, June 24 or Tuesday, June 25, with the intention of robbing him. The court filings state that barber was allegedly tied up and strangled, leaving him unconscious. Barber died from his injuries.
Additional suspects may be charged, according to sheriff’s officials.
Barber sold SEC memorabilia and was very involved in area sports, according to Rutherford County Sheriff’s Department officials. He umpired many softball games over the years on the high school level including many at Coffee County High School.