Four arrested in Franklin County church burglary

Four people have been arrested and charged in relation to a burglary at Christian Tabernacle Church in Franklin County.
According to Franklin County Sheriff’s Department, during a traffic stop authorities were able to identify objects that were taken in a reported burglary from the church.
Dakota Barber, of Fayetteville, is charged with burglary and theft of property between $1,000-$2,500; Challie Terrill-Cassatt, also of Fayetteville, is also charged with burglary and theft of property between $1,000-$2,500; Thomas Abbey, of Winchester, is charged with accessory after the fact and unlawful carry or possession of a weapon; and Candyce LeFevers, Winchester, is charged with accessory after the fact. All are being held in the Franklin County Jail on $10,000 bond.