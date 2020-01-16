THP plans saturation in Rutherford Co. next week

If you plan to be in Rutherford County next week, be aware that the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Rutherford County Sheriff’s Department and Murfreesboro Police Department plan a heavy saturation on US Highway 231 between 2 and 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
Officers will be specifically watching for impaired drivers, drivers using cell phones and those failing to wear seat belts. Murfreesboro Police will be concentrating near Church St. and Memorial Blvd., Troopers will be on Highway 231 South and sheriff’s deputies will search for violations on US Highway 231 North.