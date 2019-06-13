The Tennessee Highway Patrol is accepting applications for the 2019 Summer Citizens’ Academy. Classes in Nashville start July 16, at T.H.P. Training Center located at 283 Stewarts Ferry Pike, Nashville, Tennessee. 37214. Sessions will run from 6:30 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. with dinner starting at 5:45 p.m. weekly on Tuesday evenings.
The Citizens’ Academy, consists of approximately 30-hours of training, runs 10 weeks. It is designed to give citizens a better understanding and awareness of THP and the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security. Citizens receive hands-on instruction and training from state troopers and other department personnel. Topics covered include: investigations, special operations, homeland security, and many other areas of the patrol, as well as Q and A from driver license and handgun permit issuance.
Participants must be at least 21-years-old, available to attend weekly three-hour sessions with no more than one absence, sign required waivers and agreements, and have no criminal history.
The deadline to register is June 18, 2019. Applications must be submitted by that date. Please send applications by email to bill.fitzgerald@tn.gov or fax to 615-253-2096.
For more information, contact Sergeant Bill Fitzgerald at 615-743-3907 or bill.fitzgerald@tn.gov
THP Offers 2019 Summer Citizens’ Academy
