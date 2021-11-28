Thousands turn out for annual Manchester Christmas Parade

Manchester’s annual Christmas Parade was a big hit Saturday night (Nov. 27). There were 97 entries and an estimated crowd well into the thousands lining the streets to gather up some candy, look the the beautiful floats and catch a glimpse of Santa Clause.
There was a float contest. This year’s winners were:
REGULAR FLOAT, 1ST PLACE – Coffee County Central High School Cheerleaders
REGULAR FLOAT, 2ND PLACE – MnM Homes Team, Brokered by EXP Realty
REGULAR FLOAT, 3RD PLACE – McArthur Manor Assisted Living
LARGE FLOAT, 1ST PLACE – Sain Construction
LARGE FLOAT, 2ND PLACE – Kasai North America
LARGE FLOAT, 3RD PLACE – Judd Matheny for Coffee County Mayor
Below are a few photos taken by Thunder Radio. For our full Facebook gallery, click here.