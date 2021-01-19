This is the deadliest time for home fires in Tennessee

State fire officials want to remind you that cold winter months brings an uptick in home fires, urging Tennesseans to focus on home fire safety tips during what has historically been the most tragic and deadly week for fire-related incidents in the Volunteer State.
Data from the Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office shows that Tennessee has averaged almost four fire deaths per year during the second week of January since 2015. When the temperature drops below 32 degrees, Tennesseans are 40 percent more likely to have a home fire than if it were above 32 degrees. When temperatures drop below 15 degrees, structure fires are twice as likely to occur than when temperatures remain above 32 degrees.
Heating equipment is the third leading cause of home fire deaths both nationally and in Tennessee. Specifically, portable heaters were responsible for 19 fire deaths from 2015-2019 in our state. Tennessee averages 53 portable heating fires resulting $1.7 million dollars in reported property loss each year. Remember to please keep anything that can burn at least three feet away from heating equipment including fireplaces, wood stoves and space heaters, and turn off your portable heaters when you leave your room or before going to bed. Lastly, ensure you have working smoke alarms inside each sleeping area, on every level of the home and that they are tested regularly.
Now is also a good time to review your fire safety plan with your children and family. Should your home catch fire, call 911 immedietely.