Third year of sheriff department explorer program wraps up; summer camp is this week

The 2021-22 school year marked the third successful year of the Coffee County Sheriff Explorer Program.
The program is hosted at the Coffee County Middle School. The program stems from a partnership between the Coffee County Schools, the Coffee County Sheriff’s department, and the Boy Scouts of America. It is the only program of its kind in the area for middle school students. This year Explorers learned law enforcement radio communications, elements of a crime, traffic stop techniques, defensive tactics, handcuffing and arrest techniques, among other things. Explorer Post 1935 is named to honor the sacrifice of Deputy Ben McCullough who was tragically killed in the line of duty on Aug. 10, 1935.
The 5th grade students in the county who participated in safety patrol during the school year will participate in the Coffee County Sheriff Department’s Cadet Camp beginning this week.
The camp will consist of a week of fun events including swimming, movies, laser tag, Lake Winnie and a kickball tournament.
