Local authorities have arrested a third suspect in the fatal shooting of military veteran Dennis Carter from Grundy County earlier this month. Warren County deputies arrested 65 year-old John Cherry of Murfreesboro and charged him with criminal homicide.
Also arrested on the same charges were Murfreesboro residents, Kate Prichard and Timothy Wayne Baer. All three are being held at the Warren County Jail.
Authorities say Carter was shot during an altercation with a member of the Rebels Motorcycle Club at the club’s building on Pike Hill Road.
Third Person Arrested in Fatal Warren County Shooting
