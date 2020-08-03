Third Franklin County murder suspect has been apprehended by US Marshals

A man wanted in connection with a homicide that occurred in the Pleasant Grove area of Franklin County in June has been located and taken into custody, according to Franklin County Sheriff’s Department.
Paul Wayne Fletcher was located in the early morning hours of Monday, Aug. 3, and taken into custody by U.S. Marshall’s.
Fletcher was booked into the Rutherford County jail and was then transferred to Franklin County Sheriff’s Office authorities. Fletcher was transported to the Franklin County Jail and booked on charges of Criminal Homicide and Especially Aggravated Robbery. Fletcher is currently being held under no bond and has a court date set for 8 a.m. Oct. 8 in Franklin County General Sessions Court.
Fletcher is the third suspect to be arrested and accused of homicide in this case.
J’Shaun Laquan Myrick was arrested Thursday, July 9. Brent Paul Moon, 21, of Tullahoma, has also been arrested and charged with homicide.