“Think Tullahoma 2040” project to begin

Over the next ten months, the City of Tullahoma will participate in an engagement and input process to update the City’s comprehensive plan. This project, called Think Tullahoma 2040: Take-off to Tomorrow, will involve the entire community and key stakeholders, including the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
The City along with the Walker Collaborative Consultants will be updating the Comprehensive Plan to guide future development over the next 20 years. A Comprehensive Plan is a visionary document that helps guide decisions in areas such as land use, economic development, housing, transportation and more.
The public’s opinions and ideas during this process will help the City to collect and evaluate input from all sources and to begin the process of crafting the Think Tullahoma 2040 Comprehensive Plan.
The first public meeting will be at 5:30 pm on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at the Lecture Hall of Tullahoma High School. During the public meeting, the project process and objectives will be explained, Tullahoma’s challenges and opportunities will be discussed, and other similar model-communities will be identified. We welcome all to attend this meeting and find out what is in store for our great City.
The Think Tullahoma 2040 Comprehensive Plan tag line is take-off to tomorrow, and it will be a way to leverage what we have accomplished, refine areas of focus, identify important goals, and align our priorities with our future vision. A strong Comprehensive Plan is used to guide everyday transactions and decisions. So, like building a jet engine, bolt by bolt, the engine is only as good as the design. If the rivets are not placed in the proper place or order, our engine will not get us where we want to go.