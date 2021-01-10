THINGS TO KNOW THIS WEEK

Vaccination appointment system expected to go live this week
Tennessee is expected to launch an online appointment system to sign up for COVID-19 vaccinations. Tennessee Department of Health said the appointment system is expected to go live this week – but further details haven’t been provided about an exact date
Different counties across the state are at different phases of vaccinations. In Coffee County, vaccinations for those ages 75 and older began last week at the Coffee County Fairgrounds. However, vaccination availability was extremely limited. Vaccinations are supposed to continue forward on Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays at the fairgrounds, with testing on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Tennessee is dependent on vaccine supplies from the federal government. The federal government controls the maximum amount of vaccine doses that states receive, and Tennessee is requesting the maximum allotment at every opportunity.
Thunder Radio will continue to pass along updates as they are available.
School board meeting
The Coffee County Board of Education will meet at 4:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 11 at the Board of Education office on McArthur St. in Manchester.
Full County Commission meeting
The full Coffee County Commission will hold a regular meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12. This will be a meeting held via conference call.
Manchester Board of Education to meet
The Manchester Board of Education will meet at 5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 11. This will be an electronic meeting.