THINGS TO KNOW THIS WEEK: Jan. 18-24

Monday
Martin Luther King Day; special called Manchester Public Building Authority Meeting.
–Most government offices are closed in recognition of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Coffee County and Manchester City Schools are also closed.
–Also on Monday, while the Manchester City Government offices are closed, there will be a special called meeting of the Manchester Public Building Authority at 11:30 a.m. at the Manchester-Coffee County Conference Center (147 Hospitality Blvd.)
Tuesday
City schools return to in person learning; final day of Governor’s executive order
–Manchester City Schools return to in-person, traditional learning beginning on Tuesday. The city schools were on a virtual-only schedule following the Christmas holiday break.
Manchester City Schools consist of College Street Elementary, Westwood Elementary and Westwood Middle Schools.
–Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s executive order 70, which took effect on Dec. 20, is set to expire at 11:59 p.m. on January 19. This order limits indoor gatherings to 10 or fewer people, among other guidelines.
–Also on Tuesday, the Coffee County Budget & Finance Committee is set to meet at 5 p.m. at the administrative plaza – 1329 McArthur St. in Manchester.
