Thief breaks into Tullahoma Good Samaritan

During the hours of late Sunday night or early Monday morning, someone broke into the Good Samaritan of Tullahoma, Ministry offices and thrift store.
According to the Good Samaritan organization, the thieves were able to take money, merchandise, personal hygiene and cleaning products and managed to leave the office area in disarray.
To inquire about how you can assist the Tullahoma Good Samaritan, contact director@goodsamaritanoftullahoma.org
(photo from Tullahoma Good Samaritan Facebook)