Theme of agricultural safety awareness week is ‘Prepare. Prevent. Protect’

Sharing resources that will help farmers and ranchers keep safety top-of-mind through the Agricultural Safety Awareness Program is a priority of county and state Farm Bureau leaders across the nation.
As part of this year’s ASAP commemoration, March 7-11 has been designated as Agricultural Safety Awareness Week. U.S. Agricultural Safety and Health Centers will join Farm Bureau in promoting the week with its theme “Prepare. Prevent. Protect.”
A different safety focus will be highlighted by Coffee County Farm Bureau and U.S. Ag Centers each day
of the week:
Monday, March 7 – Livestock
Tuesday, March 8 – Cost of Safety-Finances
Wednesday, March 9 – Disaster Preparedness
Thursday, March 10 – Youth Safety
Friday, March 11 – Equipment Safety
During this week and throughout the year, Farm Bureau encourages farmers to make safety a priority on
the farm.
“Safe practices on America’s farms and ranches should be a priority, not an afterthought,” said Coffee County Farm Bureau President A J. Teal. “Investing in safety and health in agricultural communities can help save lives and resources by preventing injuries and lost time on the job.”
The Agricultural Safety Awareness Program is a part of the Farm Bureau Health and Safety Network of
professionals who share an interest in identifying and decreasing safety and health risks. For more
information and resources, visit the ASAP Facebook page. Visit the Centers’ YouTube channel
(www.youtube.com/user/USagCenters) for new content and fresh ideas about how to stay safe while
working in agriculture, forestry, and fishing. Join the movement to keep farms safe and share your own
safety messages on social media using the hashtags #KeepFarmsSafe, #ASAP22 and #USAgCenters.
The 11 U.S. Agricultural Safety and Health Centers (www.cdc.gov/niosh/oep/agctrhom.html) are funded
by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health.