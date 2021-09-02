The Other Fest to feature some Bonnaroo artists, local favorites this weekend in Manchester

With the cancellation of the 2021 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival that was set to take place Sept. 2-5 in Manchester, community leaders and businesses have quickly teamed up to make the best of a tough situation.
“The Other Fest” is coming to Manchester this weekend – hosted at different restaurants and featuring a few musical acts who were supposed to play at Bonnaroo. Shows will be held at Common John Brewing Company, Praters BBQ and Bites of Europe – all in Manchester.
The Other Fest is organized by Manchester Area Chamber of Commerce, Nashville Unsigned, South Central TN Tourism and others. Bonnaroo artists, vendors, food trucks and patrons are all certainly welcome to share in the experience. Tickets are $20 and are very limited and can be purchased at theotherfest.com or by clicking here.
Artists are being added by the hour. So far, those scheduled to play include Andy Frasco, Big Something, Kid Politics, Jade Million, Phenix Red, Steady Rotation, , Them Guys, Justin Williams and Andy Walker, with nearly 30 total artists set to play. Frasco was slated to play Thursday at Bonnaroo in “That Tent,” Big Something was scheduled for “This Tent” for Thursday,
Sponsors include: Cherokee Distributing, Corona, Coors Light, Steve Jernigan with Coffee Co Realty, Snap Fitness, Transformation Wellness and Martial Arts, TN Printworks, Howard Mortgage Group, Peoples Bank & Trust Company, Traders Bank AND Thunder Radio, your official home of Radio Bonnaroo!