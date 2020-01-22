Text scam targeting Amazon, FedEx customers

A new scam is targeting even the most tech savvy of folks – this one is targeting people who often order from Amazon.
This scam is through text message and is disguised as a delivery notification from companies like Amazon and FedEx.
The scammer sends text message that poses and appears to be from these companies and within the text will be a link to take you to a fake Amazon page. This fake page looks remarkably similar to the real Amazon page, however, you can see differences in the website url if you look closely. This fake page will ask the intended victim to take a “free survey.” The survey will ask for your credit card information to pay for shipping, at which point you will be signed up to receive a produce each month with a charge of $98.95.