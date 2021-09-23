Text message COVID contact tracing to begin in Coffee County

The South Central Regional Health Office is launching a text message
COVID-19 case investigation system beginning on Thursday, September 23, 2021 in
conjunction with the Tennessee Department of Health.
South Central residents who test positive for COVID-19 through a reportable testing
mechanism (PCR or antigen testing) may receive a text-message from the South Central
Regional Health Office asking them to complete their case investigation online.
Individuals who have been tested in Bedford, Coffee, Giles, Hickman, Lawrence, Lewis,
Lincoln, Marshall, Maury, Moore, Perry, and Wayne counties should expect to see this
change.
While traditional phone interviews for contact tracing will continue, the text message
outreach will accelerate the case investigation process and help provide critical isolation
and mitigation resources in an expedited manner.
The survey will also uncover who may have been exposed, so that contact tracers can follow up with those individuals to advise them of the exposure, what symptoms they need
to watch for, when to get tested, and how to avoid infecting others.
“If you receive a text, we urge you to respond and complete your case investigation information,” said South Central Regional Director Ami Mitchell. “Please do your part to contain the spread of
COVID-19 and help our community.”
It’s not too late to get vaccinated. Visit vaccine.gov to see your local Health Department’s
most up to date COVID-19 vaccine availability