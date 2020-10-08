Tennessee unemployment numbers for last week now available

The numbers of new persons filing for unemployment in Tennessee is up slightly compared to the previous week. During the week closing on October 3, 2020, there were 9,839 new unemployment filings in the Volunteer State. The previous week that closed on September 26, 2020 saw 9,802 new claims filed.
Since the start of the COVID-19 Pandemic, there have been 871,580 claims for unemployment filed in Tennessee. Currently, only 125,238 unemployment benefit packages are being paid, which is a number that continues to drop. Currently, there are 883 claims being paid in Coffee County.
Numbers are provided by the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development.