Tennessee to offer cash assistance for some impacted by COVID-19

According to State Representative Rush Bricken, the Tennessee Department of Human Services will be issuing Emergency Pandemic Tennessee Assistance for Needy Families (commonly referred to as TANF), which is an emergency cash assistance program for those impacted by COVID-19.
Emergency Pandemic TANF will utilize existing temporary assistance for needy families (TANF) funds.
To qualify, a family must: have children in the household, be at or below the 85th percentile of the state median income. For example, be below approximately $52,000 a year for a family of 3. And be able to show they are impacted by COVID-19. An example of this would be job loss due to employer closure for COVID-19.
The emergency benefits will be available to families in the following amounts: $500 for a family of 1-2, $750 for a family of 3-4 and $1,000 for a family of five or more.
These benefits will be available for up to two months. This program is not currently operational, but Tennessee Department of Human Services is anticipating program details and requirements will be available within the week.
When the application is ready, you can access it by clicking here.