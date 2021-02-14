Tennessee teacher discipline act making its way back through assembly

House Bill 16, also known as the “Teacher Discipline Act” began moving through state government committees last week. The House of Representatives unanimously approved the legislation 91-0 last June, however, the bill did not come to a vote in the Senate Chamber due to the pandemic. The legislation establishes a process for local school districts to enable teachers to remove a student who causes repeated disruptions.
Once the disruptive student is disciplined, principals could use their discretion to send them back into the classroom or permanently remove the child. The bill allows teachers to file an appeal with a schools’ director or local superintendent if they disagree with that decision..
House Bill 16 paves the way for local directors to work with school officials to address issues impacting a disruptive student’s ability to learn. To read more about House Bill 16, go here.