TAX TIPS TUESDAY: YOUR LAST WARNING!

H&R Block Presents – Your Last Warning!
For taxpayers who filed an extension of time to file your 2020 Individual Income Tax Return, you have just over one week left. To be timely filed, your tax return must be filed on or before October 15, 2021, says Rosalyn Partin with Manchester H&R Block.
If you wait until after the extended due date of October 15 to file your return, you will be subject to the late filing penalty which can be substantial. In some cases, you may be able to contact IRS to have the penalty removed.
If you have a balance due on your return and you pay it after the original due date of May 17, you will be subject to late paying penalty and interest. The IRS will bill you for the penalty and interest after processing your return.
