Tennessee statewide driver services go down Monday
If you attempted to access Tennessee statewide driver services Monday, then you likely encountered issues, delays or were not able to get service at all. There was a statewide service outage for all driver services on Monday. As of Monday afternoon, Tennessee technical support teams were working to resolve the issue.