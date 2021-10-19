Tennessee state vet issues order allowing distribution of vaccine to protect rabbits against Hemorrahagic Disease

The Tennessee State Veterinarian issued an order allowing the distribution of a newly released vaccine to protect again Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease. Because this vaccine is under emergency use authorization, Tennessee will be approving veterinarians individually until emergency approval status is lifted by the Center for Veterinary Biologics.
According to Tennessee Department of Agriculture, Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus 2 (RHDV2) is a highly contagious and often fatal foreign animal disease that affects domestic rabbits, wild hares, and pika.
“We would like to make it clear that the approval process through the State Vet’s office is not intended to restrict access, but rather is being used as a precaution due to the fact that the vaccine is not fully licensed,” Tennessee Department of Agriculture said in a statement. “Because the USDA Center for Veterinary Biologics Medgene Labs has approved the vaccine conditionally, with an Emergency Use Authorization, there are specific steps and documentation required to distribute the vaccine. Only licensed veterinarians are currently allowed to administer the vaccinations, and the State Veterinarian’s office is working with Medgene to track distribution and use of this new product. We do this with other conditional use biologics and vaccines. “
TDA would like to be able to monitor distribution and also trace animals that may enter the food chain until the emergency approval status is lifted.Rabbit owners need to work directly with a veterinarian for the vaccination. Veterinarians may contact Medgene to order vaccine and the company will reach out to the State Vet’s office for approval. Additional questions should go to the State Vet’s office at 615-837-5120.