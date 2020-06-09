Tennessee State Fair cancelled amid pandemic

The Tennessee State Fair in Nashville has a history that spans 150 years. That history will be interrupted this year – as the fair has announced it will not open due to COVID-19 pandemic.
In a statement, state fair manager Scott Jones said: “The fair is not closing its doors or abandoning its long history and tradition. We’re just doing what we believe is in the best interest of the health and well being of those who walk through our gates each year.”
Officials went on to explain that the fair had smaller space to operate due to construction of a new MLS stadium, making following COVID-19 safety guidelines more difficult. The fair was scheduled for September.
